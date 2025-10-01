Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s ruling party has crushed the opposition – the elections are a mere formality

By Nicodemus Minde, Researcher, United States International University
Tanzania has conducted regular polls since the first multiparty elections in 1995. But they have often failed to meet democratic standards. The opposition has been persistently excluded and restricted, and media freedoms and civil rights have been suppressed. This pattern has come to be identified as electoral authoritarianism.

Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), will seek to extend its dominanceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Huthis must immediately release prominent human rights lawyer and cease relentless crackdown on civic space
~ Poor sleep may make your brain age faster – new study
~ Plants are incredibly sensitive – what we learned about their response system could help protect humans
~ Caffeine pouches deliver a fast hit – and hidden risks
~ Many US states are rethinking how students use cellphones − but digital tech still has a place in the classroom
~ From ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Dracula,’ exploring the dark world of death and the undead offers a reminder of our mortality
~ Conventional anti-corruption tools often fail to address root causes – but loss of US leadership could still spell trouble for efforts abroad
~ Flood-prone Houston faces hard choices for handling too much water
~ Many book bans could be judging titles mainly by their covers
~ Violent acts in houses of worship are rare but deadly – here’s what the data shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter