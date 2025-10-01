Tolerance.ca
Poor sleep may make your brain age faster – new study

By Abigail Dove, Postdoctoral Researcher, Neuroepidemiology, Karolinska Institutet
We spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, yet sleep is anything but wasted time. Far from being passive downtime, it is an active and essential process that helps restore the body and protect the brain. When sleep is disrupted, the brain feels the consequences – sometimes in subtle ways that accumulate over years.

In a new study, my colleagues and I examined sleep behaviour and detailed brain MRI scan data in more than 27,000 UK adults between the ages of 40 and 70. We found that people with poor sleep had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
