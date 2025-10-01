Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conventional anti-corruption tools often fail to address root causes – but loss of US leadership could still spell trouble for efforts abroad

By Diana Chigas, Professor of the Practice in International Negotiation and Conflict Resolution, Tufts University
For nearly half a century, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act has made it illegal for U.S. citizens and companies to bribe foreign officials. Since 1998, that has been the case for foreign companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges or acting in the U.S., too.

Under the Trump administration, however, expectations are changing. In February 2025, an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
