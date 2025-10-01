Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Flood-prone Houston faces hard choices for handling too much water

By Ivis García, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
James M. Kaihatu, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Texas A&M University
Shannon Van Zandt, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
None of the three main options could handle another Hurricane Harvey, but they would give varying benefits based on different sizes, costs and timelines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
