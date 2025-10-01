Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many book bans could be judging titles mainly by their covers

By Alex Wermer-Colan, Academic and Research Director, Loretta C. Duckworth Scholars Studio, Temple University Libraries, Temple University
SaraGrace Stefan, PhD Student in English, Temple University
Over the past decade, a growing movement to restrict access to books in public schools and libraries has spread across the country. Every year, there are hundreds of attempts to challenge or ban books, targeting thousands of titles.

According to the nonprofit free speech advocacy group PEN America, there have been nearly 16,000 book bans in U.S. public schools and libraries since 2021, a number not seen since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Huthis must immediately release prominent human rights lawyer and cease relentless crackdown on civic space
~ Poor sleep may make your brain age faster – new study
~ Plants are incredibly sensitive – what we learned about their response system could help protect humans
~ Caffeine pouches deliver a fast hit – and hidden risks
~ Many US states are rethinking how students use cellphones − but digital tech still has a place in the classroom
~ From ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Dracula,’ exploring the dark world of death and the undead offers a reminder of our mortality
~ Conventional anti-corruption tools often fail to address root causes – but loss of US leadership could still spell trouble for efforts abroad
~ Flood-prone Houston faces hard choices for handling too much water
~ Violent acts in houses of worship are rare but deadly – here’s what the data shows
~ Charlie Kirk’s legacy is the beneficiary of empathy, but he couldn’t stand the term
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter