Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tariffs may bring a US$50 billion monthly boost to the US government. But ordinary Americans won’t feel the benefit

By Jiao Wang, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Donald Trump’s recent state visit to the UK ended without the removal of steel tariffs, which the host nation had been hoping for. For months, the US president’s array of “liberation day” tariffs have sparked controversy and caused chaos for America’s trading partners.

Ultimately, the US expects to collect more than US$50 billion (£37 billion) a month in revenues from these tariffs. This figure, from US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
