Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Six years since Tishreen protests, activists persecuted and freedom of expression in peril

By Amnesty International
Six years on from the nationwide protests in October 2019, referred to as Tishreen, Iraqi authorities continue to persecute activists and protestors while failing to deliver meaningful justice and accountability for the killings of hundreds and the maiming of thousands of protesters by security forces and militias or to reveal the fate and whereabouts of […] The post Iraq: Six years since Tishreen protests, activists persecuted and freedom of expression in peril appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
