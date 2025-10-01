Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Internet Shutdowns Imperil Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Women in their office in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 3, 2024. © 2024 Siddiqullah Alizai/AP Photo (New York) – The Taliban's internet shutdowns are inflicting serious harm on people's rights and livelihoods throughout Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. The shutdowns, which began in mid-September 2025 and covered the entire country by the month's end, have impeded access to education, commerce, media, and healthcare services.Taliban officials claimed they initiated the shutdowns to prevent "immoral behavior," initially blocking fiber optics in several northern…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
