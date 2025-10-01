Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Dixson family were great Australian philanthropists, but their wealth was built on slave labour

By Joel Barnes, Honorary Research Fellow, History, The University of Queensland; University of Sydney
The barque Glenswilly arrived in Sydney Harbour from Greenock, outside Glasgow, on October 29 1839. Among the new arrivals were Hugh Dixson, his wife Helen, and their infant son, also named Hugh.

At 29 years old, Hugh Dixson had been in business as an Edinburgh tobacco manufacturer and retailer for a decade. He came to Sydney, according to the standard story, to evade high excise duties on tobacco in Scotland, and possibly at the urging of the immigration reformer and pillar of the Sydney Scottish community…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Internet Shutdowns Imperil Rights
~ New data shows the US dollar still dominates foreign exchange markets – despite Trump’s economic chaos
~ China: Courts used as tools of systematic repression against human rights defenders
~ Taliban internet blackout leaves Afghans in limbo while needs surge
~ Rohingya plight in Myanmar, a ‘test for humanity’
~ How people are assessed for the NDIS is changing. Here’s what you need to know
~ What is ‘ear seeding’, the TikTok trend said to treat stress and fatigue?
~ Indonesia’s Mass Killings 60 Years on Still Demand Justice
~ We teach young people to write. In the age of AI, we must teach them how to see
~ Kamala Harris’ candid memoir reveals her ‘ideal’ vice president – and why she thinks she lost
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter