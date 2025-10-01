Tolerance.ca
New data shows the US dollar still dominates foreign exchange markets – despite Trump’s economic chaos

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Reports of the death of the US dollar appear to be greatly exaggerated (like that of author Mark Twain).

Global trading in the foreign exchange market has risen to almost US$10 trillion (A$15 trillion) per day. This figure comes from a survey released…The Conversation


