Human Rights Observatory

China: Courts used as tools of systematic repression against human rights defenders

By Amnesty International
Chinese courts are systematically weaponizing vague national security and public order laws to silence human rights defenders, Amnesty International said today in a new report exposing the judiciary’s central role in sustaining the Beijing authorities’ crackdown on fundamental freedoms. The research briefing, How could this verdict be ‘legal’?, published on China’s National Day, analyses more […] The post China: Courts used as tools of systematic repression against human rights defenders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


