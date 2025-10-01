Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s Mass Killings 60 Years on Still Demand Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A discussion about the 1965-1966 massacres in a Jakarta bookstore with Martin Aleida, a former political prisoner (a journalist of the Harian Rakjat, a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Indonesia), Nani Nurrachman Sutojo (the daughter of a general killed by the September 30th Movement), and Eunike Sri Tyas Suci, a psychologist who edited a book on the traumas of the victims, September 30, 2025. © 2025 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch Tari Lang in her new memoir recalls the morning of October 1, 1965, when as a 14-year-old, she had watched Indonesian tanks and…


© Human Rights Watch -
