Human Rights Observatory

We teach young people to write. In the age of AI, we must teach them how to see

By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
Daniel Pfurtscheller, Assistent Professor, Media Linguistics, University of Innsbruck
Katharina Christ, Senior Researcher, Media Studies, National Institute for Science Communication
Katharina Lobinger, Professor of Online and Visual Communication, Università della Svizzera italiana
Nataliia Laba, Assistant Professor in Digital and Multimodal Communication / Humane AI, University of Groningen
From the earliest year of school, children begin learning how to express ideas in different ways. Lines across a page, a wobbly letter, or a simple drawing form the foundation for how we share meaning beyond spoken language.

Over time, those first marks evolve into complex ideas. Children learn to combine words with visuals, express abstract concepts, and recognise how images,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
