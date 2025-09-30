Tolerance.ca
Global: Amnesty International calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli Football Association

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has sent a letter to FIFA and UEFA calling on them to suspend the Israeli Football Association (IFA) from their tournaments until it excludes clubs based in illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) from continuing to play in Israel’s football leagues. “As Israel’s national football team gears up for World Cup […] The post Global: Amnesty International calls on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli Football Association appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


