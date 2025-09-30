Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Trump’s Gaza peace plan means for NZ’s stance on Palestinian statehood

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Donald Trump’s ambitious Gaza peace plan gives New Zealand another chance to reconsider when is the right time to recognise a Palestinian state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
