Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Any peace proposal must be grounded in respect for human rights and an end to Israel’s unlawful occupation, apartheid and genocide in Gaza

By Amnesty International
In response to the plan that the Trump administration has proposed to end the conflict in Gaza, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:  “The most urgent priority is to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza and release all civilian hostages. Any initiative aimed at securing a lasting peace must be grounded in international law, uphold […] The post Israel/OPT: Any peace proposal must be grounded in respect for human rights and an end to Israel’s unlawful occupation, apartheid and genocide in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


