Human Rights Observatory

5 outside art projects to do in the school holidays – whatever the weather

By Naomi Zouwer, Visual Artist and Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canberra
Ann Hill, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Canberra
Bethaney Turner, Associate Professor, Centre for Creative and Cultural Research, Faculty of Arts and Design, University of Canberra
Holidays can stretch on and on and stress families out. Here are some simple art activities to help kids connect with nature.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
