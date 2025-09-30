Our AI model can help improve indoor ventilation during wildfire season
By Hoda Khalil, Adjunct Research Professor and Lecturer, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
A recent report from the University of Chicago’s Air Quality Life Index found that wildfires are worsening air quality in Canada. The report found that in 2023, wildfires caused concentrations of particulate matter to rise to levels not seen since the index started taking records in 1998.
This summer, Canada experienced one of the worst wildfire seasons on record. Fires caused thousands to evacuate their homes…
