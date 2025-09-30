Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our AI model can help improve indoor ventilation during wildfire season

By Hoda Khalil, Adjunct Research Professor and Lecturer, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
A recent report from the University of Chicago’s Air Quality Life Index found that wildfires are worsening air quality in Canada. The report found that in 2023, wildfires caused concentrations of particulate matter to rise to levels not seen since the index started taking records in 1998.

This summer, Canada experienced one of the worst wildfire seasons on record. Fires caused thousands to evacuate their homes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reconciliation includes recognizing Residential Schools are not the only colonial atrocity
~ Why we should be skeptical of the hasty global push to test 15-year-olds’ AI literacy in 2029
~ Will the G20 listen to its own advisors? 4 urgent steps on climate change
~ The euro ‘stablecoin’: how this new crypto venture could threaten the eurozone’s already fragile economy
~ Museum in a box: on the road with South Africa’s heritage
~ Nigeria at 65: a long road to economic freedom
~ University ranking systems are being rejected. African institutions should take note
~ Tanzania’s ruling party has crushed the opposition - the elections are a mere formality
~ Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is deeply flawed but it may be the best offer Hamas can expect
~ Meet Esther, an independent journalist reporting from the frontlines of Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter