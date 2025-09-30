Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the G20 listen to its own advisors? 4 urgent steps on climate change

By Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Research associate and guest lecturer, University of Johannesburg
The G20 must establish a fair mineral trade for Africa, fund Africa’s climate needs, and make sure the move to clean energy benefits everyone.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reconciliation includes recognizing Residential Schools are not the only colonial atrocity
~ Our AI model can help improve indoor ventilation during wildfire season
~ Why we should be skeptical of the hasty global push to test 15-year-olds’ AI literacy in 2029
~ The euro ‘stablecoin’: how this new crypto venture could threaten the eurozone’s already fragile economy
~ Museum in a box: on the road with South Africa’s heritage
~ Nigeria at 65: a long road to economic freedom
~ University ranking systems are being rejected. African institutions should take note
~ Tanzania’s ruling party has crushed the opposition - the elections are a mere formality
~ Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is deeply flawed but it may be the best offer Hamas can expect
~ Meet Esther, an independent journalist reporting from the frontlines of Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter