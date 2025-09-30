Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The euro ‘stablecoin’: how this new crypto venture could threaten the eurozone’s already fragile economy

By Sergi Basco, Profesor Agregado de Economia, Universitat de Barcelona
On 25 September 2025, it was announced that 9 european banks, including UniCredit, ING and CaixaBank, have launched a consortium to issue a euro stablecoin – a cryptocurrency with a value pegged to the euro.

While stablecoins are less volatile than regular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, they are not, despite their name, inherently stable. Allowing banks to create their own could further destabilise the eurozone’s already turbulent economy, and will amplify…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
