Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria at 65: a long road to economic freedom

By Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria, The Conversation
Nigeria turns 65 on 1 October 2025, having obtained independence from Britain on 1 October 1960.

After military coups and an annulled election of 12 June 1993 which led to military rule, the current democratic journey commenced on 29 May 1999.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu government which assumed office on 29 May 2023 identified some key areas as its focus. These are economic growth, national security,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
