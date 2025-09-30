Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s ruling party has crushed the opposition - the elections are a mere formality

By Nicodemus Minde, Researcher, United States International University
Tanzania has conducted regular polls since the first multiparty elections in 1995. But they have often failed to meet democratic standards. The opposition has been persistently excluded and restricted, and media freedoms and civil rights have been suppressed. This pattern has come to be identified as electoral authoritarianism.

Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), will seek to extend its dominanceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
