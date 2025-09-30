Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics: Secret Process Threatens Fairness and Inclusion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Olympic House, headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 28, 2023. © 2023 Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Photo (Amsterdam) – The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to create a new working group on the “protection of the female category” without disclosing its members or process presents an alarming risk for all women athletes, the Sport & Rights Alliance (SRA) said today.This move, a departure from the transparency for three other new working groups, signals a dangerous retreat from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reconciliation includes recognizing Residential Schools are not the only colonial atrocity
~ Our AI model can help improve indoor ventilation during wildfire season
~ Why we should be skeptical of the hasty global push to test 15-year-olds’ AI literacy in 2029
~ Will the G20 listen to its own advisors? 4 urgent steps on climate change
~ The euro ‘stablecoin’: how this new crypto venture could threaten the eurozone’s already fragile economy
~ Museum in a box: on the road with South Africa’s heritage
~ Nigeria at 65: a long road to economic freedom
~ University ranking systems are being rejected. African institutions should take note
~ Tanzania’s ruling party has crushed the opposition - the elections are a mere formality
~ Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is deeply flawed but it may be the best offer Hamas can expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter