Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RBA stands pat on interest rates as hopes dim for future cuts

By Stella Huangfu, Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
The Reserve Bank kept the cash rate steady at 3.6% at today’s meeting. In its post-meeting statement, the central bank said the monetary policy board

judged that it was appropriate to remain cautious.

This pause follows three cuts earlier this year — in February, May and August, each by 25 basis points — which lowered the cash rate from 4.1% to its current level. Governor Michele Bullock said the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ These little bettongs were wiped out in South Australia a century ago. Now they’re thriving alongside foxes and feral cats
~ The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan
~ How safe is your face? The pros and cons of having facial recognition everywhere
~ Does ‘fasted’ cardio help you lose weight? Here’s the science
~ Trump’s Gaza peace plan: A bit of the old, a bit of the new – and the same stumbling blocks
~ What does halal mean? It’s about more than just food
~ Israel/OPT: No more bargaining chips: Immediate ceasefire and release of hostages urgently needed
~ AI in the classroom is hard to detect – time to bring back oral tests
~ Japan Court Drops Key Legal Hurdle for Transgender People
~ Loot boxes are still rife in kids’ mobile games, despite ban on ‘gambling-like’ features
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter