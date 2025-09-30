Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does ‘fasted’ cardio help you lose weight? Here’s the science

By Mandy Hagstrom, Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology. School of Health Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Some swear exercising before breaking your fast is the most efficient way to lose body fat. But what’s the research say? And what about ‘fasted’ strength training?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How safe is your face? The pros and cons of having facial recognition everywhere
~ Trump’s Gaza peace plan: A bit of the old, a bit of the new – and the same stumbling blocks
~ What does halal mean? It’s about more than just food
~ Israel/OPT: No more bargaining chips: Immediate ceasefire and release of hostages urgently needed
~ AI in the classroom is hard to detect – time to bring back oral tests
~ Japan Court Drops Key Legal Hurdle for Transgender People
~ Loot boxes are still rife in kids’ mobile games, despite ban on ‘gambling-like’ features
~ A new treatment for Huntington’s disease is genuinely promising – but here’s why we still need caution
~ The Palestinian Authority is facing a legitimacy crisis. Can it be reformed to govern a Palestinian state?
~ House or apartment? City or country? The big things to consider when buying a first home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter