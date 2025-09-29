Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AI in the classroom is hard to detect – time to bring back oral tests

By Shahper Richter, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Patrick Dodd, Professional Teaching Fellow, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A chatbot can produce text, but it can’t sustain a probing conversation about your reasoning. Our work suggests oral assessment has a role in the age of AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
