Japan Court Drops Key Legal Hurdle for Transgender People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants at the Tokyo Trans March in Shibuya district of Tokyo, March 31, 2023.  © 2023 Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images A court in Japan has ruled that the legal requirement that transgender people alter the appearance of their genitals to change their legal gender is unconstitutional. The September 19 ruling of the Sapporo Family Court in Hokkaido prefecture adds to the nationwide momentum to respect trans people’s fundamental right to legal recognition.Since 2004, transgender people in Japan who wanted to legally change their gender needed to apply…


