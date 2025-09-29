Tolerance.ca
Loot boxes are still rife in kids’ mobile games, despite ban on ‘gambling-like’ features

By Taylor Hardwick, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Sydney Games and Play Lab, University of Sydney
Ben Egliston, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Leon Xiao, Assistant Professor, School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong
Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Tianyi Zhangshao, PhD Candidate, Sydney Games and Play Lab, University of Sydney
Games with ‘loot boxes’ should be classified for over-15s – but a new study shows many of the most popular mobile games completely ignore the rules.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
