74 countries have now ratified a landmark treaty to protect the high seas. Why hasn’t NZ?
By Elizabeth Macpherson, Professor of Law and Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Canterbury
Conrad Pilditch, Professor of Marine Sciences, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Karen Fisher, Professor in Human Geography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Simon Francis Thrush, Professor of Marine Science, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The High Seas Treaty comes into force in January. New Zealand lags behind on several fronts, including marine protection and recognition of Māori customary rights.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 29, 2025