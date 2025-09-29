Tolerance.ca
How generative AI is really changing education – by outsourcing the production of knowledge to big tech

By Kimberley Hardcastle, Assistant Professor in Business & Marketing, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude are now used by students and teachers at every level of education.

According to a report by Anthropic, the company behind Claude, 39% of student interactions with the AI tool involve creating and improving educational content, such as practice questions, essay drafts and study summaries. A further 34% interactions seek technical explanations or solutions for academic assignments – actively producing student…The Conversation


