Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can Europe fight back against incursions by drone aircraft?

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
An increasing number of drones have been spotted around Denmark’s airports in recent weeks. The most recent incidents around Aalborg and Billund airport caused considerable disruption followed as scheduled flights were prevented from landing or taking off.

These incidents follow several others, including at Copenhagen Airport. This is similar to the disruption that was experienced around London Gatwick airport in 2023, again causing widespread disruption.

In addition to drones being spotted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How generative AI is really changing education – by outsourcing the production of knowledge to big tech
~ Pet guardians are increasingly worried about the mental health of their dogs and cats
~ The eye in the sky: what Denmark’s drone sightings tell us about power and fear down the years
~ The ancestors of ostriches and emus were long-distance fliers – here’s how we worked this out
~ A second runway at Gatwick airport could improve efficiency and bring down fares – an economist’s view
~ No more resets, reboots and reshuffles: brand experts on why Labour now needs a total overhaul
~ Port Talbot, one year on: steelworks closure shows why public is losing trust in net zero
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race: how mainstream drag is losing its political, activist and community focus
~ Governments, universities and non-profits must work together to safeguard Canada’s lakes and rivers
~ Trump administration is on track to cut 1 in 3 EPA staffers by the end of 2025, slashing agency’s ability to keep pollution out of air and water
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter