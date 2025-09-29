Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese landscape architect Yu Kongjian

By Global Voices Brazil
The landscape architect “showed in a practical and poetic way how the landscape can be a vital infrastructure to urban resilience, integrating man to nature in a sustainable way.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How generative AI is really changing education – by outsourcing the production of knowledge to big tech
~ Pet guardians are increasingly worried about the mental health of their dogs and cats
~ The eye in the sky: what Denmark’s drone sightings tell us about power and fear down the years
~ The ancestors of ostriches and emus were long-distance fliers – here’s how we worked this out
~ A second runway at Gatwick airport could improve efficiency and bring down fares – an economist’s view
~ No more resets, reboots and reshuffles: brand experts on why Labour now needs a total overhaul
~ How can Europe fight back against incursions by drone aircraft?
~ Port Talbot, one year on: steelworks closure shows why public is losing trust in net zero
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race: how mainstream drag is losing its political, activist and community focus
~ Governments, universities and non-profits must work together to safeguard Canada’s lakes and rivers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter