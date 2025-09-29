Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prediabetes remission possible without dropping pounds, our new study finds

By Andreas L. Birkenfeld, Professor, Diabetology, Endocrinology and Nephrology, University of Tübingen
Reiner Jumpertz-von Schwartzenberg, Professorship for Clinical Metabolism and Obesity Research, University Hospital and Medical Faculty, University of Tübingen
There’s a long-held belief in diabetes prevention that weight loss is the main way to lower disease risk. Our new study challenges this.

For decades, people diagnosed with prediabetes – a condition affecting up to one in three adults depending on age – have been told the same thing by their doctors: eat healthily and lose weight to avoid developing diabetes.

This approach hasn’t been working for all. Despite unchanged medical recommendations for more than 20 years, diabetes prevalence


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić clings to power – but protests highlight the danger of stubborn leadership
~ Who invented the light bulb?
~ A billion-dollar drug was found in Easter Island soil – what scientists and companies owe the Indigenous people they studied
~ How to identify animal tracks, burrows and other signs of wildlife in your neighborhood
~ A staircase in a small, decorative arts museum tells a harrowing story of terror, abuse and enslavement
~ How Dorothea Tanning’s ‘Birthday’ painting challenged male-dominated surrealism
~ Ending taxes on home sales would benefit the wealthiest households most – part of a larger pattern in Trump tax plans
~ Chickenpox: why the UK has approved the MMRV vaccine in under-fours but the US is preparing to restrict it
~ From ‘refrigerator mothers’ to paracetamol: why harmful autism myths are so common
~ What’s still needed after the Pope’s residential schools apology? Sustained action, humility and heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter