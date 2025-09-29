Prediabetes remission possible without dropping pounds, our new study finds
By Andreas L. Birkenfeld, Professor, Diabetology, Endocrinology and Nephrology, University of Tübingen
Reiner Jumpertz-von Schwartzenberg, Professorship for Clinical Metabolism and Obesity Research, University Hospital and Medical Faculty, University of Tübingen
There’s a long-held belief in diabetes prevention that weight loss is the main way to lower disease risk. Our new study challenges this.
For decades, people diagnosed with prediabetes – a condition affecting up to one in three adults depending on age – have been told the same thing by their doctors: eat healthily and lose weight to avoid developing diabetes.
This approach hasn’t been working for all. Despite unchanged medical recommendations for more than 20 years, diabetes prevalence
