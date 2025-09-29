From ‘refrigerator mothers’ to paracetamol: why harmful autism myths are so common
By Lindsay O'Dell, Professor of critical developmental psychology, The Open University
Charlotte Brownlow, Professor of Psychology, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Sandra Thom-Jones, Honorary Professor, University of Wollongong
The science is clear: no link exists between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism. What lingers is the harm caused when powerful voices spread misinformation.
- Monday, September 29, 2025