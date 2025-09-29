Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From ‘refrigerator mothers’ to paracetamol: why harmful autism myths are so common

By Lindsay O'Dell, Professor of critical developmental psychology, The Open University
Charlotte Brownlow, Professor of Psychology, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Sandra Thom-Jones, Honorary Professor, University of Wollongong
The science is clear: no link exists between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism. What lingers is the harm caused when powerful voices spread misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić clings to power – but protests highlight the danger of stubborn leadership
~ Who invented the light bulb?
~ A billion-dollar drug was found in Easter Island soil – what scientists and companies owe the Indigenous people they studied
~ How to identify animal tracks, burrows and other signs of wildlife in your neighborhood
~ A staircase in a small, decorative arts museum tells a harrowing story of terror, abuse and enslavement
~ How Dorothea Tanning’s ‘Birthday’ painting challenged male-dominated surrealism
~ Ending taxes on home sales would benefit the wealthiest households most – part of a larger pattern in Trump tax plans
~ Prediabetes remission possible without dropping pounds, our new study finds
~ Chickenpox: why the UK has approved the MMRV vaccine in under-fours but the US is preparing to restrict it
~ What’s still needed after the Pope’s residential schools apology? Sustained action, humility and heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter