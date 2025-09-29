Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NoViolet Bulawayo wins the best of 25 years of the Caine Prize. Why she deserves it

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Assistant Professor, Harvard University
Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo has been honoured as Africa’s best short story writer after winning the Best of Caine Award. The special recognition marks 25 years of the annual Caine Prize for African Writing.

An esteemed panel of judges unanimously selected Bulawayo as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić clings to power – but protests highlight the danger of stubborn leadership
~ Who invented the light bulb?
~ A billion-dollar drug was found in Easter Island soil – what scientists and companies owe the Indigenous people they studied
~ How to identify animal tracks, burrows and other signs of wildlife in your neighborhood
~ A staircase in a small, decorative arts museum tells a harrowing story of terror, abuse and enslavement
~ How Dorothea Tanning’s ‘Birthday’ painting challenged male-dominated surrealism
~ Ending taxes on home sales would benefit the wealthiest households most – part of a larger pattern in Trump tax plans
~ Prediabetes remission possible without dropping pounds, our new study finds
~ Chickenpox: why the UK has approved the MMRV vaccine in under-fours but the US is preparing to restrict it
~ From ‘refrigerator mothers’ to paracetamol: why harmful autism myths are so common
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter