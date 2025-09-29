Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI poses risks to national security, elections and healthcare. Here’s how to reduce them

By David Rios Insua, Member of the ICMAT, AXA-ICMAT Chair in Adversarial Risk Analysis and Member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Sciences, Instituto de Ciencias Matemáticas (ICMAT-CSIC)
Artificial intelligence has started to appear almost everywhere in our lives. We enjoy its benefits, such as the speedier discovery of new drugs, or the more personalised medicine that results from its amalgamation of data and expert judgement, often without realizing it. Generative AI, which enables the fast creation of content and automates summarization and translation via tools such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek and Claude, is its most popular form, but AI is much more: its techniques, mainly from machine learning, statistics and logic, help generate decisions and predictions while being guided by goals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
