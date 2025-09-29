Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Support Protection, Justice for Rohingya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees walk through rice fields after crossing the border from Myanmar into Palang Khali, Bangladesh, October 19, 2017. © 2017 Jorge Silva/Reuters (New York) – United Nations member states meeting on September 30, 2025, on the plight of Rohingya Muslims should commit to urgent action to protect them from persecution and violence, Human Rights Watch said today. Rohingya in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and across Asia continue to face grave threats to their safety, freedom, and lives.The UN General Assembly is convening a High-Level Conference on the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić clings to power – but protests highlight the danger of stubborn leadership
~ Who invented the light bulb?
~ A billion-dollar drug was found in Easter Island soil – what scientists and companies owe the Indigenous people they studied
~ How to identify animal tracks, burrows and other signs of wildlife in your neighborhood
~ A staircase in a small, decorative arts museum tells a harrowing story of terror, abuse and enslavement
~ How Dorothea Tanning’s ‘Birthday’ painting challenged male-dominated surrealism
~ Ending taxes on home sales would benefit the wealthiest households most – part of a larger pattern in Trump tax plans
~ Prediabetes remission possible without dropping pounds, our new study finds
~ Chickenpox: why the UK has approved the MMRV vaccine in under-fours but the US is preparing to restrict it
~ From ‘refrigerator mothers’ to paracetamol: why harmful autism myths are so common
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter