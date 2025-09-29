Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New hope for Huntington’s families as gene therapy shows remarkable results

By Åsa Petersén, Professor of Neuroscience, Lund University
A company called uniQure has announced promising results from a trial of a new gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. The news has spread quickly through families affected by this condition, who have been desperately waiting for a treatment that can stop or slow down this devastating illness.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal brain disorder that runs in families, caused by a faulty gene that produces a protein called huntingtin. The disease typically begins to cause symptoms in people between 30…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
