Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Lawyer Wrongfully Held for a Decade

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Buzurgmehr Yorov. © 2015 RFE/RL (Berlin, September 29, 2025) –Tajikistan’s authorities have wrongfully imprisoned a human rights lawyer for 10 years for exercising his human rights, 11 organizations said today. Buzurgmehr Yorov is serving a 23-year prison sentence because of his work representing political opposition leaders. Tajikistan’s authorities should quash Yorov’s conviction and sentence and release him immediately. The authorities should also release all other prisoners, including lawyers, arbitrarily and unjustifiably detained for peacefully exercising…


© Human Rights Watch -
