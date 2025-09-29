Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s approval ratings slide, with Americans angry over inflation and Jimmy Kimmel

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Trump’s ratings are worse than any other US president since Harry Truman – they only top his own ratings at this stage of his first term.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Netflix’s 1670 satirises the absurd ruling class of 17th century Poland-Lithuania – with lessons for today
~ Overwhelming evidence of genocide against Palestinians: a legal expert unpacks the UN report on Gaza
~ Myanmar: Rohingya repatriation ‘catastrophic’ under existing conditions in northern Rakhine State
~ Tanzania: Deepening Repression Threatens Elections
~ Are business schools priming students for a world that no longer exists?
~ Mormon leader Russell Nelson has died aged 101. What’s next for the church?
~ What is lecanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug? Can it really slow down dementia?
~ The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese architect Yu Kongjian
~ 7 ways Brisbane 2032 can avoid repeating past Olympic planning disasters
~ By not recognising a Palestinian state, NZ puts its own hard-won reputation on the line
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter