Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Overwhelming evidence of genocide against Palestinians: a legal expert unpacks the UN report on Gaza

By Elisenda Calvet Martínez, Profesora de Derecho Internacional Público, Universitat de Barcelona
On September 16, 2025, the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and Israel issued its third report on the situation in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

For the first time, the COI has recognised that genocide has been committed, and continues to be committed, against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. It demands that Israel immediately implements a “complete and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Netflix’s 1670 satirises the absurd ruling class of 17th century Poland-Lithuania – with lessons for today
~ Trump’s approval ratings slide, with Americans angry over inflation and Jimmy Kimmel
~ Myanmar: Rohingya repatriation ‘catastrophic’ under existing conditions in northern Rakhine State
~ Tanzania: Deepening Repression Threatens Elections
~ Are business schools priming students for a world that no longer exists?
~ Mormon leader Russell Nelson has died aged 101. What’s next for the church?
~ What is lecanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug? Can it really slow down dementia?
~ The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese architect Yu Kongjian
~ 7 ways Brisbane 2032 can avoid repeating past Olympic planning disasters
~ By not recognising a Palestinian state, NZ puts its own hard-won reputation on the line
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter