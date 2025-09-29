Tolerance.ca
Tanzania: Deepening Repression Threatens Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man casts his vote during the Tanzanian local election at a polling station in Kigoma, on November 27, 2024. © 2024 ERICKY BONIPHACE/AFP via Getty Images The Tanzanian government has intensified political repression, raising grave concerns that the general elections scheduled for October 29, 2025, will be free and fair.The authorities have suppressed the political opposition and critics of the ruling party, stifled the media, and failed to ensure the electoral commission’s independence.The authorities need to stop muzzling dissenting voices and the media, and instead…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
