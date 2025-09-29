Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 ways Brisbane 2032 can avoid repeating past Olympic planning disasters

By Tan Yigitcanlar, Professor of Urban Studies and Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Sajani Senadheera, PhD Researcher, School of Architecture and Built Environment, Queensland University of Technology
Tracy Sherwood Washington, Senior Lecturer of Urban Studies and Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Umberto Baresi, Research Fellow, Faculty of Engineering, School of Architecture & Built Environment, Queensland University of Technology
Wenda Li, PhD Researcher, School of Architecture and Built Environment, Queensland University of Technology
A new report explores the ways Brisbane can ensure the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games shine – on and off the sports fields.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
