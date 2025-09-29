Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Are business schools priming students for a world that no longer exists?

By Carla Liuzzo, Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, Queensland University of Technology
Mimi Tsai, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Endless economic expansion isn’t sustainable. Scientists are telling us our planet is already beyond its limits, with the risks to communities and the economy made clear in the federal government’s recent climate risk assessment.

Sustainability is a hot topic in Australian business schools. However, teaching about the possible need to limit economic growth – whether directly or indirectly related to sustainability…The Conversation


