Human Rights Observatory

What is lecanemab, the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug? Can it really slow down dementia?

By Steve Macfarlane, Head of Clinical Services, Dementia Support Australia, & Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
Dementia is a condition that results in progressive memory or thinking problems. It’s now the most common cause of death in Australia. There are many different causes of dementia, but Alzheimer’s disease accounts for around 60–80% of all cases.

Last week, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approvedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
