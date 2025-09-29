Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese architect Yu Kongjian

By Global Voices Brazil
The architect “showed in a practical and poetic way how the landscape can be a vital infrastructure to urban resilience, integrating man to nature in a sustainable way.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ By not recognising a Palestinian state, NZ puts its own hard-won reputation on the line
~ Many animals can reshape and shed their teeth – and now scientists have traced this ability back 380 million years
~ China: Draft ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law Tightens Ideological Control
~ You’re likely not as immune to scams as you think – here’s why
~ More people are using AI in court, not a lawyer. It could cost you money – and your case
~ We often see lists of ‘top’ schools. But what makes a good school for your child?
~ When a partner has a health shock, our study shows what happens to work, chores and fun
~ From the manosphere to tradwives - why are young women embracing traditional gender roles?
~ Why the internet (and Gen Z) is still obsessed with Twilight, two decades on
~ This libertarian manifesto, loved by Peter Thiel, urges a ‘cognitive elite’ to see selfishness as a virtue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter