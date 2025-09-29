Many animals can reshape and shed their teeth – and now scientists have traced this ability back 380 million years
By Kate Trinajstic, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Molecular and Life Sciences, Curtin University
John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Vincent Dupret, Palaeontologist, Uppsala University
A new study of ancient, extinct fish known as placoderms provides another piece of the evolutionary puzzle about our deep time, aquatic ancestors.
