Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Draft ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law Tightens Ideological Control

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image High school students attend a Chinese language class at a public boarding school for students from northern Tibet, in Lhasa in China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 1, 2021. © 2021 Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo (New York) – A newly proposed law in China would provide a broad legal framework to justify existing repression and force assimilation of minority populations throughout the country and abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. Once passed, the law could be used to facilitate intensifying ideological controls, target ethnic and religious minorities including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese architect Yu Kongjian
~ By not recognising a Palestinian state, NZ puts its own hard-won reputation on the line
~ Many animals can reshape and shed their teeth – and now scientists have traced this ability back 380 million years
~ You’re likely not as immune to scams as you think – here’s why
~ More people are using AI in court, not a lawyer. It could cost you money – and your case
~ We often see lists of ‘top’ schools. But what makes a good school for your child?
~ When a partner has a health shock, our study shows what happens to work, chores and fun
~ From the manosphere to tradwives - why are young women embracing traditional gender roles?
~ Why the internet (and Gen Z) is still obsessed with Twilight, two decades on
~ This libertarian manifesto, loved by Peter Thiel, urges a ‘cognitive elite’ to see selfishness as a virtue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter