Human Rights Observatory

When a partner has a health shock, our study shows what happens to work, chores and fun

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Federico Zilio, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Heidelberg Institute of Global Health and Honorary Fellow, Melbourne Institute, The University of Melbourne
A serious illness or injury to a family member is more than a medical crisis. It’s a health shock that triggers a ripple effect, forcing families to make difficult trade-offs with their time and money.

That’s what we found in our recent study, the first of its kind to show what happens to family finances, work and chores while a partner has a major illness or injury.

We show the effects of such health shocks extend far beyond the person who’s sick. A serious illness or injury is a shared family event…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
