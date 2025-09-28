Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G20 in a changing world: is it still useful? Four scholars weigh in

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
Ana Saggioro Garcia, Professora Adjunta de Relações Internacionais, Universidade Federal Rural do Rio de Janeiro (UFFRJ)
Kennedy Mbeva, Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Sandy Africa, Director Research, MISTRA and Research Associate, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
US president Donald Trump’s address to the annual gathering of the United Nations general assembly in late September 2025 set a new low in international relations. Trump delivered a broadside attack on multilateralism – the effort to solve the world’s problems through collective endeavour – as well as issues that have found common cause among rich and poor countries alike, such as climate change.

So where does this leave the work of organisations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
